All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1215 Harbor Dune Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1215 Harbor Dune Court
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:39 AM

1215 Harbor Dune Court

1215 Harbor Dune Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1215 Harbor Dune Court, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Fantastic Grand Estates home located in a secluded cul de sac in the sought after Valley Ranch area of Irving TX. This 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths in COPPELL ISD, Just steps from HOA maintained park and play area!! Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and SS appliances. 2nd-story family room adjacent to large media room, complete with screen, projector, and media lighting. Downtown Dallas views from 2nd floor, expanded 1050sf+ stamped concrete patio in backyard ideal for entertaining, potted plants or outdoor cooking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Harbor Dune Court have any available units?
1215 Harbor Dune Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 Harbor Dune Court have?
Some of 1215 Harbor Dune Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Harbor Dune Court currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Harbor Dune Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Harbor Dune Court pet-friendly?
No, 1215 Harbor Dune Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1215 Harbor Dune Court offer parking?
No, 1215 Harbor Dune Court does not offer parking.
Does 1215 Harbor Dune Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 Harbor Dune Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Harbor Dune Court have a pool?
No, 1215 Harbor Dune Court does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Harbor Dune Court have accessible units?
No, 1215 Harbor Dune Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Harbor Dune Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 Harbor Dune Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

FOUNTAIN POINTE LAS COLINAS
5225 Las Colinas Boulevard
Irving, TX 75039
Creekwood
4208 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Montoro Apartments
3701 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W
Irving, TX 75063
Courtyards Of Roses
601 W Rochelle Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Gardens of Valley Ranch
430 Red River Trail
Irving, TX 75063
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Colinas Pointe
4300 Rainier St
Irving, TX 75062

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas