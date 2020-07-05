1215 Harbor Dune Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Fantastic Grand Estates home located in a secluded cul de sac in the sought after Valley Ranch area of Irving TX. This 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths in COPPELL ISD, Just steps from HOA maintained park and play area!! Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and SS appliances. 2nd-story family room adjacent to large media room, complete with screen, projector, and media lighting. Downtown Dallas views from 2nd floor, expanded 1050sf+ stamped concrete patio in backyard ideal for entertaining, potted plants or outdoor cooking.