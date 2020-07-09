1203 Salma Jameel Court

Amenities
This Townhouse is brand new and beautifully finished. The Townhouse is one of three in a common building. The Valencia Estates subdivision is being built out with similar Townhouse homes. The front door entrance begins with a stairs to the right and a hall leading to the downstairs Den, Dining, area and Kitchen. Entering through the garage leads into the kitchen. A Beautiful Island kitchen features granite countertop throughout and a breakfast bas separating the open dining area and the Den to the left. Upstairs the master and two other bedrooms adjoin an upstairs game room a full bath and a laundry area. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and a full bath. Behind the home is a fenced backyard.