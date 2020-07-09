1203 Salma Jameel Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

This Townhouse is brand new and beautifully finished. The Townhouse is one of three in a common building. The Valencia Estates subdivision is being built out with similar Townhouse homes. The front door entrance begins with a stairs to the right and a hall leading to the downstairs Den, Dining, area and Kitchen. Entering through the garage leads into the kitchen. A Beautiful Island kitchen features granite countertop throughout and a breakfast bas separating the open dining area and the Den to the left. Upstairs the master and two other bedrooms adjoin an upstairs game room a full bath and a laundry area. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and a full bath. Behind the home is a fenced backyard.