All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1203 Salma Jameel Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1203 Salma Jameel Court
Last updated May 1 2020 at 8:51 PM

1203 Salma Jameel Court

1203 Salma Jameel Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1203 Salma Jameel Ct, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
This Townhouse is brand new and beautifully finished. The Townhouse is one of three in a common building. The Valencia Estates subdivision is being built out with similar Townhouse homes. The front door entrance begins with a stairs to the right and a hall leading to the downstairs Den, Dining, area and Kitchen. Entering through the garage leads into the kitchen. A Beautiful Island kitchen features granite countertop throughout and a breakfast bas separating the open dining area and the Den to the left. Upstairs the master and two other bedrooms adjoin an upstairs game room a full bath and a laundry area. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and a full bath. Behind the home is a fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 Salma Jameel Court have any available units?
1203 Salma Jameel Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 Salma Jameel Court have?
Some of 1203 Salma Jameel Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 Salma Jameel Court currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Salma Jameel Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 Salma Jameel Court pet-friendly?
No, 1203 Salma Jameel Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1203 Salma Jameel Court offer parking?
Yes, 1203 Salma Jameel Court offers parking.
Does 1203 Salma Jameel Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 Salma Jameel Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 Salma Jameel Court have a pool?
No, 1203 Salma Jameel Court does not have a pool.
Does 1203 Salma Jameel Court have accessible units?
No, 1203 Salma Jameel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 Salma Jameel Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1203 Salma Jameel Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aleo at North Glen Apartments by Cortland
7904 N Glen Dr
Irving, TX 75063
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Montoro Apartments
3701 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Lakeside Urban Center
850 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Ladera Ranch
3303 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75062

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas