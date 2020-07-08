1201 Homeplex Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Perfectly nestled in to our family owned complex of duplexes! This well kept duplex is perfect for anyone looking for a quite, reasonably priced home. Tucked away from all the hussle and bussle with a very desirable floor plan! Family owned and operated with 30+ years of rental experience makes easy living for tenant. All duplexes in Homeplex ct belong to one owner.



You will have 2 parking spaces assigned to you per unit. Landlord pays water, tenant pays all other utilities. Pets will be accepted on case to case basis. No cats allowed. Washer and dryer connections in hall. Fenced backyard. Application fee is $45 payable to Sean Kemp per adult. Acceptance on case to case basis.