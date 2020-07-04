119 Nichols Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Mid-century Home - This house qualifies for a $50 Rent Discount when rent is paid early for the coming month. The rent amount shown is the DISCOUNTED RATE.



Beautifully remodeled on the inside, this home built in 1952 looks anything but "1952" today. Hard surface floors throughout the entire home make cleaning quick and easy. The dine-in kitchen has dark wood shaker cabinets and appliances include a glass top stove/oven and microwave venting.



There is a bonus room that could be a second living room, bedroom, playroom...you decide! This room also hosts the washer/dryer connections.



The entire house is bright and sunny from many fold-in windows.



There is a two-car garage in the back and the backyard is enclosed with a chain link fence.



(RLNE4532363)