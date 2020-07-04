All apartments in Irving
Irving, TX
119 Nichols Street
119 Nichols Street

119 Nichols Street
Irving
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

119 Nichols Street, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Mid-century Home - This house qualifies for a $50 Rent Discount when rent is paid early for the coming month. The rent amount shown is the DISCOUNTED RATE.

Beautifully remodeled on the inside, this home built in 1952 looks anything but "1952" today. Hard surface floors throughout the entire home make cleaning quick and easy. The dine-in kitchen has dark wood shaker cabinets and appliances include a glass top stove/oven and microwave venting.

There is a bonus room that could be a second living room, bedroom, playroom...you decide! This room also hosts the washer/dryer connections.

The entire house is bright and sunny from many fold-in windows.

There is a two-car garage in the back and the backyard is enclosed with a chain link fence.

(RLNE4532363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Nichols Street have any available units?
119 Nichols Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 Nichols Street have?
Some of 119 Nichols Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Nichols Street currently offering any rent specials?
119 Nichols Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Nichols Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Nichols Street is pet friendly.
Does 119 Nichols Street offer parking?
Yes, 119 Nichols Street offers parking.
Does 119 Nichols Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Nichols Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Nichols Street have a pool?
No, 119 Nichols Street does not have a pool.
Does 119 Nichols Street have accessible units?
No, 119 Nichols Street does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Nichols Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Nichols Street does not have units with dishwashers.

