Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful home located in Highland Estates. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, wood floors and 1,776 sq ft! This home has a very spacious floor plan with an abundance of natural window light. Breakfast bar in kitchen, open living room makes this home easy for meals and entertainment. Room sizes are large with plenty of storage. Extra large fenced backyard, just in time for summer BBQ! Schedule your showing and apply today, this home won't last long!