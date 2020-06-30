1167 Valley Vista Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Custom Home with Bright Open Floor Plan With High Ceilings; Upgraded Wood Floor Throughout the First Floor; Custom Painting; Crown Molding; Wired for Surround Sound in Family and Game Room; Wood Blinds Throughout; Vent Mechanism From Cook top To Exterior; Gourmet Kitchen With 42 Inch Cabinets; Under Mount Sink; Upgrade Ceramic Tile in Kitchen. Near Rodeo park, school bus picks up in front of house! Lawn maintenance included in the lease amount, front and back yard! 15 minutes to the airport!