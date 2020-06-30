All apartments in Irving
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:15 AM

1167 Valley Vista Drive

1167 Valley Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1167 Valley Vista Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Custom Home with Bright Open Floor Plan With High Ceilings; Upgraded Wood Floor Throughout the First Floor; Custom Painting; Crown Molding; Wired for Surround Sound in Family and Game Room; Wood Blinds Throughout; Vent Mechanism From Cook top To Exterior; Gourmet Kitchen With 42 Inch Cabinets; Under Mount Sink; Upgrade Ceramic Tile in Kitchen. Near Rodeo park, school bus picks up in front of house! Lawn maintenance included in the lease amount, front and back yard! 15 minutes to the airport!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1167 Valley Vista Drive have any available units?
1167 Valley Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1167 Valley Vista Drive have?
Some of 1167 Valley Vista Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1167 Valley Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1167 Valley Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1167 Valley Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1167 Valley Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1167 Valley Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1167 Valley Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 1167 Valley Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1167 Valley Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1167 Valley Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 1167 Valley Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1167 Valley Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 1167 Valley Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1167 Valley Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1167 Valley Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.

