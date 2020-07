Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Half Duplex with 2 bedroom and one bath. Covered parking and store room. Room for 2 cars tandem style. New paint inside and out. New fixtures. . Home is ready for immediate move in. Prefer 1 or 2 year lease. Deposit is one months rent. Up to 2 pets. $350 pet deposit. Apply online at Zumper. Prefer income 3x the rent, 600 credit score preferred but double deposit possible if lower. No felonies, no evictions. Washer, Dryer, and refrigerator available to stay.