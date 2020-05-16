All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 10415 Ruff Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
10415 Ruff Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10415 Ruff Trail

10415 Ruff Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10415 Ruff Trail, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful East facing home in Coppell ISD. Beautiful wood floors welcome you to this inviting home with a big modern kitchen that opens to a large family room with high ceiling and a fireplace. Large master bedroom with a master bath with separate vanities, walk-in-closets and bathtub. Large kitchen with granite, island, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage. Plenty of storage throughout the house. Extra large game room and a media room on second floor to entertain guests. Don't miss this rare opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10415 Ruff Trail have any available units?
10415 Ruff Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 10415 Ruff Trail have?
Some of 10415 Ruff Trail's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10415 Ruff Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10415 Ruff Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10415 Ruff Trail pet-friendly?
No, 10415 Ruff Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 10415 Ruff Trail offer parking?
Yes, 10415 Ruff Trail offers parking.
Does 10415 Ruff Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10415 Ruff Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10415 Ruff Trail have a pool?
No, 10415 Ruff Trail does not have a pool.
Does 10415 Ruff Trail have accessible units?
No, 10415 Ruff Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10415 Ruff Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10415 Ruff Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161
Irving, TX 75039
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Ridgeview Place
3725 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Silverton
3413 Country Club Dr W
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas