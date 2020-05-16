10415 Ruff Trail

Amenities
Beautiful East facing home in Coppell ISD. Beautiful wood floors welcome you to this inviting home with a big modern kitchen that opens to a large family room with high ceiling and a fireplace. Large master bedroom with a master bath with separate vanities, walk-in-closets and bathtub. Large kitchen with granite, island, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage. Plenty of storage throughout the house. Extra large game room and a media room on second floor to entertain guests. Don't miss this rare opportunity.