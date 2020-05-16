10415 Ruff Trail

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Beautiful East facing home in Coppell ISD. Beautiful wood floors welcome you to this inviting home with a big modern kitchen that opens to a large family room with high ceiling and a fireplace. Large master bedroom with a master bath with separate vanities, walk-in-closets and bathtub. Large kitchen with granite, island, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage. Plenty of storage throughout the house. Extra large game room and a media room on second floor to entertain guests. Don't miss this rare opportunity.