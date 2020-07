Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Open 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home nestled in Valley Ranch Vista has lots of upgrades. Large kitchen with granite countertops and island, tile floors. Eat-in dining with bay window. Kitchen opens to family room with gas fireplace and lots of windows. Study has hardwood floors. Master suite is down with separate shower and garden tub. X-Large media room can also be used as gameroom.