Irving, TX
1012 Camino Lago
1012 Camino Lago

1012 Camino Lago · No Longer Available
Location

1012 Camino Lago, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
game room
pool table
media room
pet friendly
Amazing Lake front views from this 4 bedroom 3.5 bath Mediterranean home in the heart of Prestigious LaVillita community. Handscraped hardwood floors in entry,formal dining,office. Spacious living room with two-sided fireplace in living and dining. Game room with pool table, completely furnished Media Room with builtin bar and surround sound. Generous sized bedrooms with great views, 2 bedrms downstairs with bathrms, all with walkin closets. Chef's kitchen with granite counters, alarm system, lots of storage space throughout. Sprinkler system, lawn care biweekly $30. Small pets allowed-under 45lbs. 3 parks, walking distance to elementary schl, 22 mile bike and walking.jogging trail. Must see! From Riverside Drive, East on w. Las Villita Blvd., right on Camino Lago, on the right.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Camino Lago have any available units?
1012 Camino Lago doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 Camino Lago have?
Some of 1012 Camino Lago's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Camino Lago currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Camino Lago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Camino Lago pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 Camino Lago is pet friendly.
Does 1012 Camino Lago offer parking?
No, 1012 Camino Lago does not offer parking.
Does 1012 Camino Lago have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Camino Lago does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Camino Lago have a pool?
No, 1012 Camino Lago does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Camino Lago have accessible units?
No, 1012 Camino Lago does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Camino Lago have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 Camino Lago does not have units with dishwashers.

