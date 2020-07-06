1012 Camino Lago

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets pool table fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system game room pool table media room pet friendly

Amazing Lake front views from this 4 bedroom 3.5 bath Mediterranean home in the heart of Prestigious LaVillita community. Handscraped hardwood floors in entry,formal dining,office. Spacious living room with two-sided fireplace in living and dining. Game room with pool table, completely furnished Media Room with builtin bar and surround sound. Generous sized bedrooms with great views, 2 bedrms downstairs with bathrms, all with walkin closets. Chef's kitchen with granite counters, alarm system, lots of storage space throughout. Sprinkler system, lawn care biweekly $30. Small pets allowed-under 45lbs. 3 parks, walking distance to elementary schl, 22 mile bike and walking.jogging trail. Must see! From Riverside Drive, East on w. Las Villita Blvd., right on Camino Lago, on the right.