1012 Camino Lago

Amenities
Amazing Lake front views from this 4 bedroom 3.5 bath Mediterranean home in the heart of Prestigious LaVillita community. Handscraped hardwood floors in entry,formal dining,office. Spacious living room with two-sided fireplace in living and dining. Game room with pool table, completely furnished Media Room with builtin bar and surround sound. Generous sized bedrooms with great views, 2 bedrms downstairs with bathrms, all with walkin closets. Chef's kitchen with granite counters, alarm system, lots of storage space throughout. Sprinkler system, lawn care biweekly $30. Small pets allowed-under 45lbs. 3 parks, walking distance to elementary schl, 22 mile bike and walking.jogging trail. Must see! From Riverside Drive, East on w. Las Villita Blvd., right on Camino Lago, on the right.