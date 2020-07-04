10115 Stone Harbor Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking media room

Fabulous Valley Ranch home with Coppell ISD in a popular neighborhood.5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 4 living rooms including media room, game room and study.Gorgeous open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, large modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, huge island, butlers pantry, granite counter tops with breakfast room and spacious formal dining room.Huge master suite on the first floor with sitting area and large walk in closet..4 spacious bedrooms upstairs with a media room and game room. Private backyard on over sized corner lot.

Located within mins of DFW airport.Centrally located to Dallas, FT Worth & Plano.Easy access to shopping, grocery,library,restaurants and freeway.