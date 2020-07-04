All apartments in Irving
10115 Stone Harbor Way

Location

10115 Stone Harbor Way, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
media room
Fabulous Valley Ranch home with Coppell ISD in a popular neighborhood.5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 4 living rooms including media room, game room and study.Gorgeous open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, large modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, huge island, butlers pantry, granite counter tops with breakfast room and spacious formal dining room.Huge master suite on the first floor with sitting area and large walk in closet..4 spacious bedrooms upstairs with a media room and game room. Private backyard on over sized corner lot.
Located within mins of DFW airport.Centrally located to Dallas, FT Worth & Plano.Easy access to shopping, grocery,library,restaurants and freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10115 Stone Harbor Way have any available units?
10115 Stone Harbor Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 10115 Stone Harbor Way have?
Some of 10115 Stone Harbor Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10115 Stone Harbor Way currently offering any rent specials?
10115 Stone Harbor Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10115 Stone Harbor Way pet-friendly?
No, 10115 Stone Harbor Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 10115 Stone Harbor Way offer parking?
Yes, 10115 Stone Harbor Way offers parking.
Does 10115 Stone Harbor Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10115 Stone Harbor Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10115 Stone Harbor Way have a pool?
No, 10115 Stone Harbor Way does not have a pool.
Does 10115 Stone Harbor Way have accessible units?
No, 10115 Stone Harbor Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10115 Stone Harbor Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10115 Stone Harbor Way has units with dishwashers.

