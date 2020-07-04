1010 Vera Court

Amenities

Updated duplex on a cul-de-sac for rent in Irving. Futuring 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Fresh paint, new carpet in the bedrooms and updated light fixtures throughout the house. Kitchen has great storage and comes equipped with Range Oven and Dishwasher. 2 car garage. Large fenced backyard. Pets welcome.



1010 VERA CT

IRVING, TX 75060



BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX FEATURING:



1134 Sq. Ft

2 Bedrooms

1.5 Bathrooms

INCLUDES Electric Range

INCLUDES Dishwasher



New Carpet

Fresh Paint throughout

Updated Light Fixtures

Large Living Area

Dining Area

Spacious Kitchen



Ceiling Fans

Roomy Closets

Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections

Fenced Yard

2 Car Garage

Pet Friendly



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.