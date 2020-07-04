All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1010 Vera Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1010 Vera Court
Last updated April 5 2020 at 4:16 AM

1010 Vera Court

1010 Vera Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1010 Vera Ct, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
garage
Updated duplex on a cul-de-sac for rent in Irving. Futuring 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Fresh paint, new carpet in the bedrooms and updated light fixtures throughout the house. Kitchen has great storage and comes equipped with Range Oven and Dishwasher. 2 car garage. Large fenced backyard. Pets welcome.

1010 VERA CT
IRVING, TX 75060

VIEW ALL AVAILABLE PROPERTIES OR SUBMIT AN APPLICATION ON OUR WEBSITE: www.FirstAmericanRE.net

BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX FEATURING:

1134 Sq. Ft
2 Bedrooms
1.5 Bathrooms
INCLUDES Electric Range
INCLUDES Dishwasher

New Carpet
Fresh Paint throughout
Updated Light Fixtures
Large Living Area
Dining Area
Spacious Kitchen

Ceiling Fans
Roomy Closets
Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections
Fenced Yard
2 Car Garage
Pet Friendly

EASY ACCESS TO GREAT LOCAL RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT

***We DO NOT Accept ANY Section 8 or Housing Vouchers

Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 866-990-9786 For Current Property Pricing.

Sponsoring Broker First American Real Estate & Management Services LLC. TX license # 9005517

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Vera Court have any available units?
1010 Vera Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Vera Court have?
Some of 1010 Vera Court's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Vera Court currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Vera Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Vera Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 Vera Court is pet friendly.
Does 1010 Vera Court offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Vera Court offers parking.
Does 1010 Vera Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Vera Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Vera Court have a pool?
No, 1010 Vera Court does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Vera Court have accessible units?
Yes, 1010 Vera Court has accessible units.
Does 1010 Vera Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 Vera Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Park Apartments
2700 Rock Island Rd
Irving, TX 75060
FOUNTAIN POINTE LAS COLINAS
5225 Las Colinas Boulevard
Irving, TX 75039
The Blvd
5353 Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Courtyards Of Roses
601 W Rochelle Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Olympus Las Colinas
692 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Newport Apartments
3466 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75062
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Trails of Towne Lake
1147 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas