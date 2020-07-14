Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center gym parking playground bbq/grill garage volleyball court pool on-site laundry car wash area clubhouse dog park internet access internet cafe media room

Welcome to Discovery at Kingwood! Our gorgeous pet-friendly community is comprised of one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Within our beautiful community you’ll find walking/jogging trails winding through our lush, beautiful landscaping. Inside our upscale apartments for rent in Kingwood, TX you’ll be greeted with a ceramic tile entryway and gourmet kitchens lit up with track and designer pendant lighting.



When you live at Discovery at Kingwood you’ll be minutes away from I-59 and I-69, along with IAH/Bush Intercontinental Airport. Explore over 75 miles of trails and come across a variety of different animals in the nature preserve or on the lake. Make returning home to Discovery at Kingwood be the ideal ending to a busy or adventurous day.



Discovery at Kingwood offers its residents an upscale living experience while embracing the natural beauty found throughout Kingwood, TX. Begin your day by working out in our 24-hr fully equipped fitness & spin cycling training center. Don’t