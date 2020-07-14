All apartments in Humble
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Discovery at Kingwood

150 Northpark Plaza Dr · (281) 815-4103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 Northpark Plaza Dr, Humble, TX 77339
Kingwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00231 · Avail. Sep 5

$959

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Unit 00932 · Avail. now

$971

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 868 sqft

Unit 01037 · Avail. Aug 31

$971

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 868 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00816 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,327

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 00136 · Avail. now

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 00625 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 00222 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,632

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1487 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Discovery at Kingwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
pool
on-site laundry
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
internet access
internet cafe
media room
Welcome to Discovery at Kingwood! Our gorgeous pet-friendly community is comprised of one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Within our beautiful community you’ll find walking/jogging trails winding through our lush, beautiful landscaping. Inside our upscale apartments for rent in Kingwood, TX you’ll be greeted with a ceramic tile entryway and gourmet kitchens lit up with track and designer pendant lighting.

When you live at Discovery at Kingwood you’ll be minutes away from I-59 and I-69, along with IAH/Bush Intercontinental Airport. Explore over 75 miles of trails and come across a variety of different animals in the nature preserve or on the lake. Make returning home to Discovery at Kingwood be the ideal ending to a busy or adventurous day.

Discovery at Kingwood offers its residents an upscale living experience while embracing the natural beauty found throughout Kingwood, TX. Begin your day by working out in our 24-hr fully equipped fitness & spin cycling training center. Don’t

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 - $350
Move-in Fees: $150 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per household
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, no weight restriction
Parking Details: Open lot, garages $115 - $135.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Discovery at Kingwood have any available units?
Discovery at Kingwood has 23 units available starting at $959 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Humble, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Humble Rent Report.
What amenities does Discovery at Kingwood have?
Some of Discovery at Kingwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Discovery at Kingwood currently offering any rent specials?
Discovery at Kingwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Discovery at Kingwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Discovery at Kingwood is pet friendly.
Does Discovery at Kingwood offer parking?
Yes, Discovery at Kingwood offers parking.
Does Discovery at Kingwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Discovery at Kingwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Discovery at Kingwood have a pool?
Yes, Discovery at Kingwood has a pool.
Does Discovery at Kingwood have accessible units?
No, Discovery at Kingwood does not have accessible units.
Does Discovery at Kingwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Discovery at Kingwood has units with dishwashers.
