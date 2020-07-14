All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:39 AM

Tiffany Square

3030 Greenridge Dr · (424) 347-1769
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3030 Greenridge Dr, Houston, TX 77057
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 78 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tiffany Square.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
courtyard
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
clubhouse
hot tub
package receiving
playground
We are centrally located in the upscale Galleria area. Shopping, restaurants, dry cleaning, and entertainment are only minutes away. Unwind at the swimming pool or take advantage of our other free services that include package deliveries, use of fax, use of copier, video library, 24-hour emergency maintenance, brand new state of the art fitness center , conference room and our special customer service. With a wide variety of apartment layouts to choose from, there's a perfect home for you at Tiffany Square Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant; $65 per married couple
Deposit: $250 - $400
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee;$8 utility transfer fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 flat fee
fee: $150
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; weight limit: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Covered parking: $30/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tiffany Square have any available units?
Tiffany Square has 5 units available starting at $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Tiffany Square have?
Some of Tiffany Square's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tiffany Square currently offering any rent specials?
Tiffany Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tiffany Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Tiffany Square is pet friendly.
Does Tiffany Square offer parking?
Yes, Tiffany Square offers parking.
Does Tiffany Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tiffany Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tiffany Square have a pool?
Yes, Tiffany Square has a pool.
Does Tiffany Square have accessible units?
No, Tiffany Square does not have accessible units.
Does Tiffany Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tiffany Square has units with dishwashers.
