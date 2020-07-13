Amenities
7510 Burgoyne Road, Houston, TX 77063
Luxury has a home with us. You should too. Located in Uptown Houston, Tanglewood at Voss offers 1 & 2-bedroom apartments for rent in the Galleria area of Houston. Modern finishes, elegant details, and thoughtful features combined with an location in the vibrant heart of Houston make this an ideal place for you to call home.
Wake up in a spacious apartment, sip coffee on an inviting patio, lounge at one of our two sparkling pools, or entertain friends in your expansive home. Inside the community, abundant amenities like WiFi-enabled clubhouse and an inviting sun deck offer relaxation while outside, a world of dining, shopping, and entertainment wait to be explored. When you live at Tanglewood at Voss, a luxurious lifestyle greets you at every step.