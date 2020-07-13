All apartments in Houston
Tanglewood at Voss

7510 Burgoyne Rd · (713) 589-7226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: FIRSTLOOK - Come Take a Social Distancing Tour & Receive $25 OFF Admin Fee - $25.00 off
Location

7510 Burgoyne Rd, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1440 · Avail. now

$1,147

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Unit 2220 · Avail. now

$1,147

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Unit 2336 · Avail. now

$1,174

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2330 · Avail. now

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

Unit 1232 · Avail. now

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

Unit 1247 · Avail. now

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tanglewood at Voss.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
trash valet
7510 Burgoyne Road, Houston, TX 77063

Luxury has a home with us. You should too. Located in Uptown Houston, Tanglewood at Voss offers 1 & 2-bedroom apartments for rent in the Galleria area of Houston. Modern finishes, elegant details, and thoughtful features combined with an location in the vibrant heart of Houston make this an ideal place for you to call home.
Wake up in a spacious apartment, sip coffee on an inviting patio, lounge at one of our two sparkling pools, or entertain friends in your expansive home. Inside the community, abundant amenities like WiFi-enabled clubhouse and an inviting sun deck offer relaxation while outside, a world of dining, shopping, and entertainment wait to be explored. When you live at Tanglewood at Voss, a luxurious lifestyle greets you at every step.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 Application Fee, $175 Admin Fee due at time of Application
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: 35 lbs (Breed Restrictions)
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: $50 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tanglewood at Voss have any available units?
Tanglewood at Voss has 37 units available starting at $1,147 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Tanglewood at Voss have?
Some of Tanglewood at Voss's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tanglewood at Voss currently offering any rent specials?
Tanglewood at Voss is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: FIRSTLOOK - Come Take a Social Distancing Tour & Receive $25 OFF Admin Fee - $25.00 off
Is Tanglewood at Voss pet-friendly?
Yes, Tanglewood at Voss is pet friendly.
Does Tanglewood at Voss offer parking?
Yes, Tanglewood at Voss offers parking.
Does Tanglewood at Voss have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tanglewood at Voss offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tanglewood at Voss have a pool?
Yes, Tanglewood at Voss has a pool.
Does Tanglewood at Voss have accessible units?
Yes, Tanglewood at Voss has accessible units.
Does Tanglewood at Voss have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tanglewood at Voss has units with dishwashers.
