Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access valet service cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center coffee bar conference room courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

7510 Burgoyne Road, Houston, TX 77063



Luxury has a home with us. You should too. Located in Uptown Houston, Tanglewood at Voss offers 1 & 2-bedroom apartments for rent in the Galleria area of Houston. Modern finishes, elegant details, and thoughtful features combined with an location in the vibrant heart of Houston make this an ideal place for you to call home.

Wake up in a spacious apartment, sip coffee on an inviting patio, lounge at one of our two sparkling pools, or entertain friends in your expansive home. Inside the community, abundant amenities like WiFi-enabled clubhouse and an inviting sun deck offer relaxation while outside, a world of dining, shopping, and entertainment wait to be explored. When you live at Tanglewood at Voss, a luxurious lifestyle greets you at every step.