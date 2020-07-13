Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan walk in closets recently renovated patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly on-site laundry hot tub

Explore the finest urban apartment living at Riverwalk Apartments in Houston, Texas. Located east of Downtown Houston, our community is mere miles from major highways, granting you access to world-class shopping, delicious restaurants, and the challenging schools of the Galena Park Independent School District. Nestled among lush trees and landscaping, Riverwalk Apartments is perfect getaway, exuding the ambiance of a resort-style retreat. Experience our spacious one and two bedroom floor plans, which boast high-quality amenities such as sleek, black appliances, expansive walk-in closets, and updated flooring and fixtures. If this isn't enough to satisfy your every whim, we also feature a sparkling swimming pool and private dog park! With bright interiors, premium amenities, and exceptional customer service, Riverwalk Apartments aims to please every resident!