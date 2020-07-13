All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:55 PM

Riverwalk

450 Normandy St · (281) 306-2858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

450 Normandy St, Houston, TX 77015
Northshore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-516 · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

Unit 6-611 · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

Unit 7-705 · Avail. Jul 31

$919

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-420 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1009 sqft

Unit 4-401 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1009 sqft

Unit 7-701 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1009 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverwalk.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
walk in closets
recently renovated
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
on-site laundry
hot tub
Explore the finest urban apartment living at Riverwalk Apartments in Houston, Texas. Located east of Downtown Houston, our community is mere miles from major highways, granting you access to world-class shopping, delicious restaurants, and the challenging schools of the Galena Park Independent School District. Nestled among lush trees and landscaping, Riverwalk Apartments is perfect getaway, exuding the ambiance of a resort-style retreat. Experience our spacious one and two bedroom floor plans, which boast high-quality amenities such as sleek, black appliances, expansive walk-in closets, and updated flooring and fixtures. If this isn't enough to satisfy your every whim, we also feature a sparkling swimming pool and private dog park! With bright interiors, premium amenities, and exceptional customer service, Riverwalk Apartments aims to please every resident!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 200.00
rent: 10.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a non-refundable pet deposit of $200 and an additional $10 a month in pet rent. Pet fee is at $200. The maximum weight of pets is 40 lbs. Breed restrictions apply. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy information.
Parking Details: None. Please call our leasing office for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverwalk have any available units?
Riverwalk has 12 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Riverwalk have?
Some of Riverwalk's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverwalk currently offering any rent specials?
Riverwalk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverwalk pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverwalk is pet friendly.
Does Riverwalk offer parking?
Yes, Riverwalk offers parking.
Does Riverwalk have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riverwalk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverwalk have a pool?
Yes, Riverwalk has a pool.
Does Riverwalk have accessible units?
No, Riverwalk does not have accessible units.
Does Riverwalk have units with dishwashers?
No, Riverwalk does not have units with dishwashers.
