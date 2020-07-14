5830 S Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX 77049 Hunterwood
Price and availability
VERIFIED over 1 year AGO
1 Bedroom
B-1
$719
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
C-1
$837
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft
H-1
$984
2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft
D-1
$919
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft
4 Bedrooms
L-1
$1,249
4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1345 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lake Houston Pines.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
playground
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $65 per couple
Deposit: $150 for 1 bedroom, $250 for 2 bedroom, $350 for 3 bedroom, $450 for 4 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: 45lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Lake Houston Pines have any available units?
Lake Houston Pines offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $719, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $837, and four-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,249. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Lake Houston Pines have?
Some of Lake Houston Pines's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lake Houston Pines currently offering any rent specials?
Lake Houston Pines is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lake Houston Pines pet-friendly?
Yes, Lake Houston Pines is pet friendly.
Does Lake Houston Pines offer parking?
Yes, Lake Houston Pines offers parking.
Does Lake Houston Pines have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lake Houston Pines does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lake Houston Pines have a pool?
Yes, Lake Houston Pines has a pool.
Does Lake Houston Pines have accessible units?
No, Lake Houston Pines does not have accessible units.
Does Lake Houston Pines have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lake Houston Pines has units with dishwashers.