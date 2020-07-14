Palms at Clearlake

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill carport hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby playground pool table volleyball court

The Palms at Clear Lake combines ideally located apartments in Clear Lake, TX with a modern community bringing unprecedented comfort and convenience right to the heart of Clear Lake City. Our apartments come in one and two-bedroom floor plans options featuring expertly designed interiors with premium touches including polished stone countertops and faux wood flooring paired with tall ceilings and gourmet kitchens for a stylish yet homey living space. Upgraded washer, dryer, and outdoor patio areas are also available features for added convenience and pleasure. Discover a wide range of contemporary amenities in our exclusive community of apartments in Clear Lake, TX to accommodate your need for both work and play at home. Scattered through our grounds, you can advantage of our health and wellness center, community lounge, business center, outdoor pool, and private lake. For added peace of mind and security we also offer controlled gate access and secure parking options. Our ideal locati