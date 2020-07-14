All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Palms at Clearlake.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Palms at Clearlake
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

Palms at Clearlake

1300 Gemini St · (281) 789-6172
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Clear Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1300 Gemini St, Houston, TX 77058
Clear Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6302 · Avail. Sep 9

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 8209 · Avail. Sep 19

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 1303 · Avail. now

$952

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5307 · Avail. now

$1,344

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1211 sqft

Unit 1307 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,351

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1211 sqft

Unit 5204 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,386

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1211 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palms at Clearlake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
carport
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
playground
pool table
volleyball court
The Palms at Clear Lake combines ideally located apartments in Clear Lake, TX with a modern community bringing unprecedented comfort and convenience right to the heart of Clear Lake City. Our apartments come in one and two-bedroom floor plans options featuring expertly designed interiors with premium touches including polished stone countertops and faux wood flooring paired with tall ceilings and gourmet kitchens for a stylish yet homey living space. Upgraded washer, dryer, and outdoor patio areas are also available features for added convenience and pleasure. Discover a wide range of contemporary amenities in our exclusive community of apartments in Clear Lake, TX to accommodate your need for both work and play at home. Scattered through our grounds, you can advantage of our health and wellness center, community lounge, business center, outdoor pool, and private lake. For added peace of mind and security we also offer controlled gate access and secure parking options. Our ideal locati

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $75 married couple
Deposit: $250-$350
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: 75lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $35/month, detached garage $75/month. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palms at Clearlake have any available units?
Palms at Clearlake has 19 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Palms at Clearlake have?
Some of Palms at Clearlake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palms at Clearlake currently offering any rent specials?
Palms at Clearlake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palms at Clearlake pet-friendly?
Yes, Palms at Clearlake is pet friendly.
Does Palms at Clearlake offer parking?
Yes, Palms at Clearlake offers parking.
Does Palms at Clearlake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Palms at Clearlake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Palms at Clearlake have a pool?
Yes, Palms at Clearlake has a pool.
Does Palms at Clearlake have accessible units?
No, Palms at Clearlake does not have accessible units.
Does Palms at Clearlake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palms at Clearlake has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Palms at Clearlake?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables CityWalk Waterford Square
2828 Greenbriar St
Houston, TX 77098
Alta City West
9233 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77063
The Reserve At Jones Road
11925 Jones Rd
Houston, TX 77070
The Gael
4000 Essex Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Tinsley on the Park
919 Gillette St
Houston, TX 77019
Olympia at Willowick Park
3939 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77027
Atascocita Pines Apartments
230 Atascocita Rd
Houston, TX 77396
The Inverness
3133 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity