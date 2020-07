Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room dog park e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access lobby media room online portal pool table sauna valet service yoga

You won't find a better location than Hanover Hermann Park's Medical Center's address, featuring 396 high-rise luxury apartments homes. Explore the neighborhood around Hanover Hermann Park! Our high rise apartments is luxury, redefined. Right around the corner from the Houston neighborhoods of Rice University, the Museum District and West University, our high-rise community sports unparalleled amenities, like a 6th floor rooftop pool deck. All of this and more, and only at Hanover Hermann Park. Contact us today to reserve your new home.