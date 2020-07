Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport cc payments e-payments internet access internet cafe online portal

At City Gate at Champions, you can have it all: a convenient Houston location, sought-after community amenities, and an apartment home managed by a professional and friendly team. City Gate at Champions offers a variety of one- and two-bedroom floor plans, as well as spacious townhomes. All of our apartment homes are complete with wood flooring, crown molding, and brushed nickel light fixtures. Our kitchens come with full appliance packages and sleek countertops. Residents of City Gate at Champions enjoy access to our on-site laundry facility, sparkling swimming pool, pergola, and business center.