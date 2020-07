Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool internet access online portal cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard green community guest parking internet cafe lobby

Open the door to the perfect choice for your new Houston home! Our one and two bedroom floor plans have been newly renovated with a custom, modern design which includes beautifully updated kitchens, bathrooms, and flooring. Residents enjoy incredible amenities such as a playground, sparkling swimming pools and wi-fi area located at the pool and leasing office. Located just minutes away from your new life of luxury is a wide variety of fine dining, spectacular shopping and entertainment selections. Copperfield North also provides easy access to Northwest Freeway Highway 290, for all your commuting needs. Living in Houston does not get any better than this!