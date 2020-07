Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park elevator fire pit gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bike storage garage internet access package receiving yoga

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Save $300! For a limited time only. Some restrictions apply. Call for details. Camden McGowen Station is a pet-friendly, non-smoking community with luxury studio, 1 & 2 bed apartments available today plus 1, 2 & 3 bedroom townhomes! Check out floor plans with high-end finishes, stainless appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows & more. Amenities include a direct access garage, concierge, zero-edge pool with a view, Athletic Club with free weights, virtual training, and indoor/outdoor social lounge. Stay entertained with an acre of outdoor amenity decks holding fire pits, games, cabanas and exercise spaces. It's easy to explore Midtown's 140+ restaurants, bars, shops and Midtown Park within walking distance. We're also close to downtown faves like all 4 pro sports stadiums, the Museum District, and Texas Medical Center ...