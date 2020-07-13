78 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Humble, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
$
6 Units Available
Humble
Meadowbrook
515 S Bender Ave, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
900 sqft
Our one and two bedroom apartments at Meadowbrook in Humble, Texas, offer you the best apartment living youll find in the area. From sleek interiors to chic exteriors, our modern apartments offer you a stylish yet comfortable place to call home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
7 Units Available
Humble
Deerbrook Forest
17750 Highway 59 N, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
977 sqft
Located off I-69 and within minutes of the George Bush Intercontinental Airport. One- and two-bedroom units include fireplace, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy the clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
$
9 Units Available
Humble
Parkside Apartments
8455 Will Clayton Pky, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
929 sqft
Make your home in Humble, Texas, where youll live in tranquility with access to the city right outside your door. Our apartments, nestled in a suburban setting, offer quick access to downtown Humble as well as happening Houston.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
9 Units Available
Advenir at Eagle Creek
10373 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1487 sqft
Large, gourmet kitchens with plank flooring, ceramic tile backsplashes, and granite countertops. Resort-style pool with infinity edge. Assigned, covered parking and car wash station. Less than a mile to Beltway 8 and Greens WetBank.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
23 Units Available
Carrington at Park Lakes
4475 Wilson Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1491 sqft
Large floor plans, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and designer kitchens rank among the best amenities featured in these apartments. Resident of the community also enjoy access to a large pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
22 Units Available
Reserve at Fall Creek
7800 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,453
1491 sqft
Just off the Sam Houston Tollway and within minutes of I-69 and Lake Houston. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include large walk-in closets and balcony/patio. On-site clubhouse, coffee bar, outdoor grill, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
$
8 Units Available
Humble
Deerbrook Garden
1230 FM 1960 Bypass Rd E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1125 sqft
Located right on FM 1960 bypass and just minutes from shopping and dining venues, golf courses, museums, and great schools. All units include walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse, pool, gym, coffee bar on site.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Stoneleigh at Kenswick
19800 Kenswick Dr, Humble, TX
Studio
$741
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$843
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
934 sqft
Close to the Deerbrook Mall, several golf courses and the George Bush Airport. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry in all units. Residents have access to gym, pool, garage and dog park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Kingwood
Discovery at Kingwood
150 Northpark Plaza Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,632
1487 sqft
Beautiful open floor plans with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Business center, gym, media room and clubhouse. Outdoor swimming pool, playground and dog park. Convenient location off I-69.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
33 Units Available
Humble
Bellaterra at Deerbrook
9494 Humble Westfield Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
1017 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1325 sqft
Bellaterra at Deerbrook Apartments is truly a unique property in Humble, TX. We offer two distinctive floor plans that cater to single residents, roommates and families.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
$
5 Units Available
Humble
Bender Hollow
424 S Bender Ave, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$789
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
963 sqft
Refreshing pool and tanning deck with lounge chairs. Private patio or balcony in all homes. Fast access to US-59/Eastex Freeway and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
13 Units Available
Eagle Crest
5303 Atascocita Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
939 sqft
Easy access to I-69, Beltway 8, George Bush Airport, golf courses, numerous shopping and dining venues. 1-2 bedroom units with large walk-in closet, private balcony and fireplace. Clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub on site.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
34 Units Available
Humble
Willow Bend
9393 FM 1960 Bypass W Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1343 sqft
Located just minutes from Deerbrook Mall and Bender Square, this community gives residents a great location along with a state-of-the-art gym, coffee bar and swimming pool. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops and custom cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
$
7 Units Available
Humble
Park at Deerbrook
19700 Whitaker Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
944 sqft
Pet-friendly property offers clubhouse, pool, courtyard, 24-hour maintenance. One- and two-bedroom units include fireplace, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and balcony or patio. Furnished apartments available. Close to I-69, FM 1960 bypass and Deerbrook Mall.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
19 Units Available
Woodland Hills
3918 Atascocita Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with dog grooming station and dog park. Property includes clubhouse, pool, gym, outdoor grill and fire pit. All units have hardwood floors, walk-in closet, and private balcony or patio. Close to Lake Houston.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
6 Units Available
Humble
The Pines at Humble Park
412 S Bender Ave, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$776
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with details like hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Sparkling pool tanning deck, and gazebo. Immediate access to US-59/Eastex Freeway
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Stonegrove Fall Creek
8802 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1152 sqft
Nestled in the award-winning master-planned community of Fall Creek, Stonegrove provides an apartment living experience unmatched in the area.From the moment you first experience Stonegrove, you can tell there is something special here.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
$
72 Units Available
The Rosemary
17401 West Lake Houston Parkway, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,291
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1398 sqft
Get away to the good life. The Rosemary brings an elevated sense of style and luxury to the Lake Houston area. Our city-meets-shore location keeps you equally connected to outdoor adventures and urban attractions.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Kingwood
Virtual Living at Kingwood
25710 Loop 494, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$962
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly opened homes mean that residents will be among the first. Spacious, open floor plans. Bright fitness center equipped with cardio and resistance machines, free weights. Fast access to Highway 59/Eastex Freeway.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
66 Units Available
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
Willowbend II
9387 FM Bypass W Road, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Willowbend, our perfect combination of style, comfort and community will leave you wanting to call our apartments home. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments offer generous amenities including wood floors, ceiling fans, dishwashers and more.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
327 Units Available
Dryden
17417 West Lake Houston Parkway, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1213 sqft
Dryden is located at 17417 W Lake Houston Pkwy Humble, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 07:04pm
5 Units Available
Timberlakes at Atascocita
18551 Timber Forest Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1220 sqft
Close proximity to numerous dining and shopping venues, golf courses, sports complex and the George Bush Airport. Clubhouse, gym, hot tub, pool and coffee bar all on site. 1-3 bedroom units available with walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
6 Units Available
Falls at Eagle Creek
9702 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,113
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1259 sqft
High ceilings, designer lighting and crown molding. Full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Resort-style pools surrounded by towering palm trees and sundeck. Direct access to Beltway 8.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
3 Units Available
Generation Grove
14807 Woodland Hills Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,058
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant pool fed by fountains. In-home washer and dryer. Renovated interiors with features like hardwood floors.

July 2020 Humble Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Humble Rent Report. Humble rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Humble rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Humble rents declined moderately over the past month

Humble rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Humble stand at $1,048 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,283 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Humble's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of -0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Houston Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Humble over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,534; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.

    Humble rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Humble, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Humble is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Dallas whereas rents have fallen 0.1% in Austin.
    • Humble's median two-bedroom rent of $1,283 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Humble fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), and Memphis (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Humble than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Humble.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    0
    1.3%
    Pearland
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    League City
    $1,210
    $1,480
    0.4%
    -1.2%
    Sugar Land
    $1,250
    $1,530
    -0.8%
    -1.4%
    Baytown
    $870
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    -0.6%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Galveston
    $890
    $1,080
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,100
    0
    0.4%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,030
    0.3%
    -3.1%
    Lake Jackson
    $770
    $940
    0.1%
    -3.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,240
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    0.1%
    -1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.1%
    -1.4%
    Magnolia
    $970
    $1,180
    0.4%
    -1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

