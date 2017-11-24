9915 Red Pine Valley Trail

Amenities

Lease-Purchase this beautiful 3/2.5 1.5 story Ryland home located in the master-planned community of Cinco Ranch! Nestled on an over-sized lot (8016 sq ft) and conveniently located within walking distance of Stanley Elementary with easy access to shopping, restaurants and the future Katy Boardwalk. This home shows like a model with tons of features including: LED lighting, Gutters, Sprinkler System, Surround Sound in living, Wired game room, Water softener, Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System, Fireplace, Private Study, Master Closet Organization System, Smart home security w/ video doorbell, Garage camera,Digital thermostat (all app-enabled),Extended Covered patio. The kitchen which features 42' cabinets, granite counter tops, a breakfast bar, gas cook-top and an island.The HUGE upstairs game room includes a half bath and 2 additional storage closets! It's only 2-miles from Kroger/HEB and the Westpark Tollway with an easy commute to 99/Grand Parkway and I-10. Schedule a tour today!