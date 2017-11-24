All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 9915 Red Pine Valley Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9915 Red Pine Valley Trail
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:45 AM

9915 Red Pine Valley Trail

9915 Red Pine Valley Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9915 Red Pine Valley Trl, Houston, TX 77494

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Lease-Purchase this beautiful 3/2.5 1.5 story Ryland home located in the master-planned community of Cinco Ranch! Nestled on an over-sized lot (8016 sq ft) and conveniently located within walking distance of Stanley Elementary with easy access to shopping, restaurants and the future Katy Boardwalk. This home shows like a model with tons of features including: LED lighting, Gutters, Sprinkler System, Surround Sound in living, Wired game room, Water softener, Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System, Fireplace, Private Study, Master Closet Organization System, Smart home security w/ video doorbell, Garage camera,Digital thermostat (all app-enabled),Extended Covered patio. The kitchen which features 42' cabinets, granite counter tops, a breakfast bar, gas cook-top and an island.The HUGE upstairs game room includes a half bath and 2 additional storage closets! It's only 2-miles from Kroger/HEB and the Westpark Tollway with an easy commute to 99/Grand Parkway and I-10. Schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9915 Red Pine Valley Trail have any available units?
9915 Red Pine Valley Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9915 Red Pine Valley Trail have?
Some of 9915 Red Pine Valley Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9915 Red Pine Valley Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9915 Red Pine Valley Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9915 Red Pine Valley Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9915 Red Pine Valley Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9915 Red Pine Valley Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9915 Red Pine Valley Trail offers parking.
Does 9915 Red Pine Valley Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9915 Red Pine Valley Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9915 Red Pine Valley Trail have a pool?
No, 9915 Red Pine Valley Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9915 Red Pine Valley Trail have accessible units?
No, 9915 Red Pine Valley Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9915 Red Pine Valley Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9915 Red Pine Valley Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Encore Montrose
4508 Graustark Street
Houston, TX 77006
Finley West
9940 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77042
The Residences at Kirby Collection
3200 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77098
West Lake Park
18100 West Rd
Houston, TX 77095
Brant Rock Apartment Homes
12906 Brant Rock Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Rollingwood
670 Maxey Rd
Houston, TX 77013
The Abbey at Grant Road
9611 Grant Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Preserve at Spring Creek
8627 Hufsmith Rd
Houston, TX 77375

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston