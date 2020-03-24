984 Patterson Street

Amenities
Contemporary home in the heart of the Washington corridor! This small complex is gated for security andprivacy. The second floor has beautiful new wood floors and an open kitchen/dining/living area that makes this home perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features a large granite island, stylish pendants and lots of cabinets. All the bedrooms have good space. The master has a big walk-in closet, attached master bath, double vanity, and a separate tub and shower. The large first-floor bedroom has a full bath and French doors leading to the patio. The third bedroom is also fairly large and has good storage. Small dogs on a case by case basis. No cats. Refrigerator included.