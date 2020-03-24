All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 984 Patterson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
984 Patterson Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:54 PM

984 Patterson Street

984 Patterson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

984 Patterson Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Contemporary home in the heart of the Washington corridor! This small complex is gated for security andprivacy. The second floor has beautiful new wood floors and an open kitchen/dining/living area that makes this home perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features a large granite island, stylish pendants and lots of cabinets. All the bedrooms have good space. The master has a big walk-in closet, attached master bath, double vanity, and a separate tub and shower. The large first-floor bedroom has a full bath and French doors leading to the patio. The third bedroom is also fairly large and has good storage. Small dogs on a case by case basis. No cats. Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 984 Patterson Street have any available units?
984 Patterson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 984 Patterson Street have?
Some of 984 Patterson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 984 Patterson Street currently offering any rent specials?
984 Patterson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 984 Patterson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 984 Patterson Street is pet friendly.
Does 984 Patterson Street offer parking?
Yes, 984 Patterson Street offers parking.
Does 984 Patterson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 984 Patterson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 984 Patterson Street have a pool?
No, 984 Patterson Street does not have a pool.
Does 984 Patterson Street have accessible units?
Yes, 984 Patterson Street has accessible units.
Does 984 Patterson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 984 Patterson Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Yorktown
12410 W Little York Rd
Houston, TX 77041
City View Lofts
15 N Chenevert St
Houston, TX 77002
North Post Oaks Lofts
1255 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
Broadstone Energy Park
880 Highway 6 S
Houston, TX 77079
Queenston Manor
6700 Queenston Blvd
Houston, TX 77084
Villa Del Prado
9313 Tallyho Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Warwick at Westchase
10936 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Tuscany Apartments
1100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston