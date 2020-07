Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Fabulous roomy house in Spring Branch with TWO MASTERS, four/five bedrooms and three FULL baths, large back yard, laminate and tile floors, one of the master baths has been fully remodeled, the other one is updated. Home will rent with washer, dryer, MW and fridge. Flex/game room (could be 5th BR) and large storage area off kitchen.