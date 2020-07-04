All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9702 Westview Drive

9702 Westview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9702 Westview Drive, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
parking
pool
Come home to this charming 2-Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Spring Branch townhouse that boasts fresh paint, gorgeous stainless steel appliances, and updated bathroom vanities. Situated among mature trees, this home sits in a peaceful setting close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Memorial's City Mall and City Centre Town and Country and along I-10. Laminate flooring on the first floor with crown molding, carpeting on the second floor with spacious bedrooms. Covered parking, a swimming pool, play area, club house and community garden are all at your disposal. This is truly a beautiful spot to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9702 Westview Drive have any available units?
9702 Westview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9702 Westview Drive have?
Some of 9702 Westview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9702 Westview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9702 Westview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9702 Westview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9702 Westview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9702 Westview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9702 Westview Drive offers parking.
Does 9702 Westview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9702 Westview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9702 Westview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9702 Westview Drive has a pool.
Does 9702 Westview Drive have accessible units?
No, 9702 Westview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9702 Westview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9702 Westview Drive has units with dishwashers.

