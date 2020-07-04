9702 Westview Drive

Amenities
Come home to this charming 2-Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Spring Branch townhouse that boasts fresh paint, gorgeous stainless steel appliances, and updated bathroom vanities. Situated among mature trees, this home sits in a peaceful setting close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Memorial's City Mall and City Centre Town and Country and along I-10. Laminate flooring on the first floor with crown molding, carpeting on the second floor with spacious bedrooms. Covered parking, a swimming pool, play area, club house and community garden are all at your disposal. This is truly a beautiful spot to call home.