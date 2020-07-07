All apartments in Houston
9610 Pagewood Lane

9610 Pagewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9610 Pagewood Lane, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous home in Westchase District and quick access to BW 8 W, Westpark Tollway, I-10 and Highway 59/I-69. 3 bedroom, 2 full bath that's been fully renovated to offer a lux living experience inside the beltway and not far from the 610 loop. Don't miss this property's large master closet with custom shelving, an island dresser and single/double racked hanging space. Kitchen opens directly into living room, making it easy to chat with guests or loved ones while you cook or entertain. Guest bedroom has a walk in closet, and front bedroom can be used as an additional bedroom or an office/study. Fully fenced backyard with patio, great for grilling or entertaining. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Room measurements are approximate. Please independently verify. Property is monitored by video cameras on interior/exterior of the home.A gem in its neighborhood, don't miss out on this home's high-end amenities, large closet, modern appliances or chic design.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9610 Pagewood Lane have any available units?
9610 Pagewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9610 Pagewood Lane have?
Some of 9610 Pagewood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9610 Pagewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9610 Pagewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9610 Pagewood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9610 Pagewood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9610 Pagewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9610 Pagewood Lane offers parking.
Does 9610 Pagewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9610 Pagewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9610 Pagewood Lane have a pool?
No, 9610 Pagewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9610 Pagewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 9610 Pagewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9610 Pagewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9610 Pagewood Lane has units with dishwashers.

