9610 Pagewood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous home in Westchase District and quick access to BW 8 W, Westpark Tollway, I-10 and Highway 59/I-69. 3 bedroom, 2 full bath that's been fully renovated to offer a lux living experience inside the beltway and not far from the 610 loop. Don't miss this property's large master closet with custom shelving, an island dresser and single/double racked hanging space. Kitchen opens directly into living room, making it easy to chat with guests or loved ones while you cook or entertain. Guest bedroom has a walk in closet, and front bedroom can be used as an additional bedroom or an office/study. Fully fenced backyard with patio, great for grilling or entertaining. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Room measurements are approximate. Please independently verify. Property is monitored by video cameras on interior/exterior of the home.A gem in its neighborhood, don't miss out on this home's high-end amenities, large closet, modern appliances or chic design.