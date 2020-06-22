9519 Val Verde Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

AWESOME 2 Bedroom-1 Bath Family Home nestled within a Quiet and Safe community! Bright & Airy Floorplan features Open Kitchen with Custom Cabinetry, Tile Backsplash, Plenty of Counter Space and Separate Breakfast Area. Spacious Den and Dining Area. Split Bedroom Plan with Walk-In Closet- Perfect for Roommates! Come enjoy the Peaceful Shaded Back Yard with Patio! Wood Flooring, Ceramic Tile, Fully Fenced Backyard and Detached Garage are Just a Sampling of a Long List of Features and Extras! SMALL DOGS MAY BE PERMITTED on CASE BY CASE BASIS.