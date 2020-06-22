All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 9519 Val Verde Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9519 Val Verde Street
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:45 PM

9519 Val Verde Street

9519 Val Verde Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9519 Val Verde Street, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
AWESOME 2 Bedroom-1 Bath Family Home nestled within a Quiet and Safe community! Bright & Airy Floorplan features Open Kitchen with Custom Cabinetry, Tile Backsplash, Plenty of Counter Space and Separate Breakfast Area. Spacious Den and Dining Area. Split Bedroom Plan with Walk-In Closet- Perfect for Roommates! Come enjoy the Peaceful Shaded Back Yard with Patio! Wood Flooring, Ceramic Tile, Fully Fenced Backyard and Detached Garage are Just a Sampling of a Long List of Features and Extras! SMALL DOGS MAY BE PERMITTED on CASE BY CASE BASIS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9519 Val Verde Street have any available units?
9519 Val Verde Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9519 Val Verde Street have?
Some of 9519 Val Verde Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9519 Val Verde Street currently offering any rent specials?
9519 Val Verde Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9519 Val Verde Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9519 Val Verde Street is pet friendly.
Does 9519 Val Verde Street offer parking?
Yes, 9519 Val Verde Street offers parking.
Does 9519 Val Verde Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9519 Val Verde Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9519 Val Verde Street have a pool?
No, 9519 Val Verde Street does not have a pool.
Does 9519 Val Verde Street have accessible units?
Yes, 9519 Val Verde Street has accessible units.
Does 9519 Val Verde Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9519 Val Verde Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Main
8700 Main Street
Houston, TX 77025
Alexan 5151
5151 Hidalgo St
Houston, TX 77056
Metro Greenway
4100 Southwest Fwy
Houston, TX 77027
Domain New Forest
6301 Pale Sage Dr
Houston, TX 77049
Bella Springs Townhomes
1550 Blalock Rd
Houston, TX 77080
Vargos on the Lake
2411 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Pearl 21 Eleven
2119 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77098
Amherst at CityView
17103 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston