Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

MOVE IN READY!! Beautifully updated home with 3 bedrooms/ 2 bath. Very nice floorplan! Great kitchen with open concept into living area - perfect for family gatherings! Very nice, fenced back yard with a patio- great for outdoor entertaining! Property is zoned to great Pasadena ISD schools, easy access to Beltway 8, Hwy 288 & I-45, close to local restaurants and shopping. Don't wait on this one!!