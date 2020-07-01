9414 Willow Meadow Dr

Amenities

9414 Willow Meadow - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1375

Security Deposit: $1175

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 2115

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2.5

Heating: central

Cooling: central



Extras: Great 3 bedroom 2 bath, with a good sized back yard. Nice spacious floorplan, open kitchen with plenty of counter space. Don't wait to call this beauty HOME!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913



(RLNE5695104)