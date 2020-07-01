All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 9414 Willow Meadow Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9414 Willow Meadow Dr
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:02 AM

9414 Willow Meadow Dr

9414 Willow Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Fondren Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9414 Willow Meadow Drive, Houston, TX 77031
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

concierge
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
concierge
online portal
9414 Willow Meadow - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1375
Security Deposit: $1175
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2115
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central

Extras: Great 3 bedroom 2 bath, with a good sized back yard. Nice spacious floorplan, open kitchen with plenty of counter space. Don't wait to call this beauty HOME!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

(RLNE5695104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9414 Willow Meadow Dr have any available units?
9414 Willow Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 9414 Willow Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9414 Willow Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9414 Willow Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9414 Willow Meadow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9414 Willow Meadow Dr offer parking?
No, 9414 Willow Meadow Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9414 Willow Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9414 Willow Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9414 Willow Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 9414 Willow Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9414 Willow Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 9414 Willow Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9414 Willow Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9414 Willow Meadow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9414 Willow Meadow Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9414 Willow Meadow Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Whispering Oaks
12655 W Houston Center Blvd
Houston, TX 77082
Station at Mason Creek
21500 Park Row
Houston, TX 77449
Lakeview Apartments
16755 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090
Morgan Bay
14403 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77014
Crossing at White Oak
2424 E TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Jackson Hill
320 Jackson Hill St
Houston, TX 77007
Hiline Heights
145 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
Camden Stonebridge
9850 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston