Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Updated condo in a quite and nice gated community. All new paint, flooring, granite countertop, backsplash, light fixtures and much more. Property has a balcony and patio for outdoor entertainment. Community also offers pleasant green common areas, lakes, a club house, pool, exercise room and tennis courts plus outdoor storage. Schedule your showing today.