9310 Meadowcroft Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

A wonderful home for entertaining, close to all the action in Westchase. This completely updated home offers the relaxed lifestyle of an open floor plan combined with the elegant options of a Formal Living and Formal Dining Room for those times when casual just won???t do. The eat in kitchen is loaded with workspace and cabinets. No shortage of storage here! The gleaming wood floors and raised hearth fireplace in the family room just invite everyone to gather round while the huge backyard with its mature shade trees and spacious patio provides a welcoming space to enjoy those gorgeous Texas weather days. Inside and out, this home offers nothing but beautiful options.