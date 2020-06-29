All apartments in Houston
9310 Meadowcroft Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 5:37 PM

9310 Meadowcroft Drive

9310 Meadowcroft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9310 Meadowcroft Drive, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
A wonderful home for entertaining, close to all the action in Westchase. This completely updated home offers the relaxed lifestyle of an open floor plan combined with the elegant options of a Formal Living and Formal Dining Room for those times when casual just won???t do. The eat in kitchen is loaded with workspace and cabinets. No shortage of storage here! The gleaming wood floors and raised hearth fireplace in the family room just invite everyone to gather round while the huge backyard with its mature shade trees and spacious patio provides a welcoming space to enjoy those gorgeous Texas weather days. Inside and out, this home offers nothing but beautiful options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9310 Meadowcroft Drive have any available units?
9310 Meadowcroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9310 Meadowcroft Drive have?
Some of 9310 Meadowcroft Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9310 Meadowcroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9310 Meadowcroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9310 Meadowcroft Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9310 Meadowcroft Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9310 Meadowcroft Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9310 Meadowcroft Drive offers parking.
Does 9310 Meadowcroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9310 Meadowcroft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9310 Meadowcroft Drive have a pool?
No, 9310 Meadowcroft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9310 Meadowcroft Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 9310 Meadowcroft Drive has accessible units.
Does 9310 Meadowcroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9310 Meadowcroft Drive has units with dishwashers.

