9302 Claridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace accessible range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Schedule your appointment NOW to view this beautiful well kept home in sought out Braeburn Valley subdivision. Easy access to 59 and Beltway 8. Home is located on a corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. Lots of natural light throughout, spacious living room, dining room and a den with fireplace and built in shelves for storage. Nice size kitchen with lots of cabinet space, and entry to patio. Large utility room in located inside the home. Covered patio and large backyard for family gatherings.