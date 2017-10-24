All apartments in Houston
9302 Claridge Drive

9302 Claridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9302 Claridge Drive, Houston, TX 77031
Greater Fondren Southwest

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
accessible
range
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
accessible
parking
garage
Schedule your appointment NOW to view this beautiful well kept home in sought out Braeburn Valley subdivision. Easy access to 59 and Beltway 8. Home is located on a corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. Lots of natural light throughout, spacious living room, dining room and a den with fireplace and built in shelves for storage. Nice size kitchen with lots of cabinet space, and entry to patio. Large utility room in located inside the home. Covered patio and large backyard for family gatherings.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 9302 Claridge Drive have any available units?
9302 Claridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9302 Claridge Drive have?
Some of 9302 Claridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9302 Claridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9302 Claridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9302 Claridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9302 Claridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9302 Claridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9302 Claridge Drive offers parking.
Does 9302 Claridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9302 Claridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9302 Claridge Drive have a pool?
No, 9302 Claridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9302 Claridge Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 9302 Claridge Drive has accessible units.
Does 9302 Claridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9302 Claridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

