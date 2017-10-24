9302 Claridge Drive

Amenities
Schedule your appointment NOW to view this beautiful well kept home in sought out Braeburn Valley subdivision. Easy access to 59 and Beltway 8. Home is located on a corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. Lots of natural light throughout, spacious living room, dining room and a den with fireplace and built in shelves for storage. Nice size kitchen with lots of cabinet space, and entry to patio. Large utility room in located inside the home. Covered patio and large backyard for family gatherings.