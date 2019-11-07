928 Sterling Creek Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Immaculate Updated Katy Townhome in Gated Community! - Outstanding South Katy gated community townhome close proximity to Kingsland Park & Ride. Laminate flooring in the living area, tile in wet areas, and NEW CARPET AND PAINT!!! Zoned to excellent schools like Nottingham, Memorial Pkwy and Taylor High. Private street unit with wooded green space on the side and extra parking. Three bedrooms - built like a home with just a common wall on the left side. Lovely kitchen with 42 inch cabinetry, granite and black appliances. Fenced back yard with covered patio. Fresh modern paint and brand new carpet. Make your appointment to see this pristine home today! It will not last!!!



