922 Sterling Creek Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave bathtub

You'll love this well maintained Townhome located in the quiet and tranquil gated neighborhood of Mason Creek Village! This Townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, family room, island kitchen with breakfast area and a 1-car attached garage! Family room features tile flooring, door to backyard, ceiling fan and crown molding. Kitchen with island, tile backsplash, fridge and breakfast area! Master retreat with ceiling fan and private bathroom; bath features large corner garden tub, his-and-her sinks and separate walk-in shower. Secondary bedrooms with ceiling fans. Property does have a backyard! Additional parking throughout the community. Easy access to I-10 and conveniently located within walking distances to restaurants, shops and schools. Property comes with washer, dryer and refrigerator.