Last updated December 7 2019 at 4:18 PM

922 Sterling Creek Circle

922 Sterling Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

922 Sterling Creek Circle, Houston, TX 77450

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
bathtub
You'll love this well maintained Townhome located in the quiet and tranquil gated neighborhood of Mason Creek Village! This Townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, family room, island kitchen with breakfast area and a 1-car attached garage! Family room features tile flooring, door to backyard, ceiling fan and crown molding. Kitchen with island, tile backsplash, fridge and breakfast area! Master retreat with ceiling fan and private bathroom; bath features large corner garden tub, his-and-her sinks and separate walk-in shower. Secondary bedrooms with ceiling fans. Property does have a backyard! Additional parking throughout the community. Easy access to I-10 and conveniently located within walking distances to restaurants, shops and schools. Property comes with washer, dryer and refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 Sterling Creek Circle have any available units?
922 Sterling Creek Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 922 Sterling Creek Circle have?
Some of 922 Sterling Creek Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 Sterling Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
922 Sterling Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 Sterling Creek Circle pet-friendly?
No, 922 Sterling Creek Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 922 Sterling Creek Circle offer parking?
Yes, 922 Sterling Creek Circle offers parking.
Does 922 Sterling Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 922 Sterling Creek Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 Sterling Creek Circle have a pool?
No, 922 Sterling Creek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 922 Sterling Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 922 Sterling Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 922 Sterling Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 Sterling Creek Circle has units with dishwashers.

