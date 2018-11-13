9200 Westheimer Road

Amenities

Well kept 3 story town home. Built in 2003 and in fantastic shape. This larger floor plan, in Piney Point, rarely comes on the market. It has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wood floors and recent carpet. There are 3 large bedrooms, all with their own private bath plus a half bath for guests. Piney Point is a secure gated community located close to Galleria and downtown. Washer/Dryer and refrigerator included! community Pool, fitness room, basic cable and water all included. $55 application fee per adult. DID NOT FLOOD during Harvey.