All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 919 Wescott.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
919 Wescott
Last updated April 10 2020 at 8:29 PM

919 Wescott

919 Westcott Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

919 Westcott Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
pool
pool table
bike storage
internet access
So you're getting your palm read. It wasn't your idea. Your drunk girlfriends shoved you into this mess when they saw some croney looking old lady sitting on top of a milk carton outside the club and a deck of oversized pokemon card looking things. But this wasn't your ordinary patchouli scented streetside peddler of fake news fortunes. She was different. She's chanting her chants and shuffling her deck of randomized fortune, and then suddenly stops, glaring at you. She starts freaking the F out. Whoa. What's going on here? She explains that she's been waiting her entire life to meet you. Yes, you. She goes on further to explain that you're the chosen one. You will be the lucky one to move into that wildly exclusive and wonderful apartment complex. The one where every wants to live, but can't due to some unexplainable mythical forces. Apparently you have the correct aura, lineage, look, smells, destiny, fung shui, whatever. All of the things. You got it. And now that means you have a sweet new luxury apartment. Amazing.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Nest Thermostat

Wood Flooring

Custom Cabinetry with Glass Fronts

Quartz Countertops with Island

Mosaic Tile Backsplashes

Stainless Steel Appliances

French Door Refrigerators

Built-in Wine Chillers

Built-in Microwaves and Ovens

Saflok Locking System

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Sky Lounge with Sprawling City Views

Espresso, Tea and Coffee Bar

Resident Hideaway with Billiards and Wifi

Sculpt Studio & Athletic Club

Lavish Courtyard with Infinity Pool

Pet Spa

Bike Storage

_______________________________

Tired of looking for a new apartment on your own?

Yes, chances are you're tired of spending hours clicking through boring apartment listings, rummaging through outdated listings on The List That Craig Built. Reaching out to people who claim to have more important things to do. Cursing the almighty deities "Why is finding a new apartment so hard?!" Listen, we get it. It doesn't have to be like that. That's why we're here. Taco Street Locating. We're in the business of finding people like you apartments. We're also super free to work with.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Wescott have any available units?
919 Wescott doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 Wescott have?
Some of 919 Wescott's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Wescott currently offering any rent specials?
919 Wescott is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Wescott pet-friendly?
No, 919 Wescott is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 919 Wescott offer parking?
Yes, 919 Wescott offers parking.
Does 919 Wescott have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 Wescott does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Wescott have a pool?
Yes, 919 Wescott has a pool.
Does 919 Wescott have accessible units?
Yes, 919 Wescott has accessible units.
Does 919 Wescott have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 Wescott does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Park
2700 Woodland Park Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Windswept Gardens
6320 Windswept Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Gables Upper Kirby
2305 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77098
Delray
1715 Enclave Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
2929 Weslayan
2929 Weslayan St
Houston, TX 77027
PEARL MARKETPLACE AT MIDTOWN
3120 Smith St
Houston, TX 77006
4917 Brady
4917 Brady St
Houston, TX 77011
San Paloma
1255 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston