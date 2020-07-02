919 Wescott

Amenities

So you're getting your palm read. It wasn't your idea. Your drunk girlfriends shoved you into this mess when they saw some croney looking old lady sitting on top of a milk carton outside the club and a deck of oversized pokemon card looking things. But this wasn't your ordinary patchouli scented streetside peddler of fake news fortunes. She was different. She's chanting her chants and shuffling her deck of randomized fortune, and then suddenly stops, glaring at you. She starts freaking the F out. Whoa. What's going on here? She explains that she's been waiting her entire life to meet you. Yes, you. She goes on further to explain that you're the chosen one. You will be the lucky one to move into that wildly exclusive and wonderful apartment complex. The one where every wants to live, but can't due to some unexplainable mythical forces. Apparently you have the correct aura, lineage, look, smells, destiny, fung shui, whatever. All of the things. You got it. And now that means you have a sweet new luxury apartment. Amazing.



Apartment Amenities



Nest Thermostat



Wood Flooring



Custom Cabinetry with Glass Fronts



Quartz Countertops with Island



Mosaic Tile Backsplashes



Stainless Steel Appliances



French Door Refrigerators



Built-in Wine Chillers



Built-in Microwaves and Ovens



Saflok Locking System



Community Amenities



Sky Lounge with Sprawling City Views



Espresso, Tea and Coffee Bar



Resident Hideaway with Billiards and Wifi



Sculpt Studio & Athletic Club



Lavish Courtyard with Infinity Pool



Pet Spa



Bike Storage



