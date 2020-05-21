All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 916 Nicholson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
916 Nicholson Street
Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:22 PM

916 Nicholson Street

916 Nicholson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

916 Nicholson Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
916 Nicholson is perfectly situated in the Houston Heights across from the Heights Hike and Bike Trail. This soft contemporary home has open concept living on the first floor with modern finishes and craftsman touches such as a stained glass window in the front door. The flexible floorpan also has a bedroom/study and full bath down. This home provides low maintenance living with a metal roof, decking on the back porch/yard, hardwoods throughout and a 2 car garage. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Nicholson Street have any available units?
916 Nicholson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 Nicholson Street have?
Some of 916 Nicholson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Nicholson Street currently offering any rent specials?
916 Nicholson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Nicholson Street pet-friendly?
No, 916 Nicholson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 916 Nicholson Street offer parking?
Yes, 916 Nicholson Street offers parking.
Does 916 Nicholson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Nicholson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Nicholson Street have a pool?
No, 916 Nicholson Street does not have a pool.
Does 916 Nicholson Street have accessible units?
No, 916 Nicholson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Nicholson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 Nicholson Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at West Road
9500 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
District at Greenbriar
4100 Greenbriar Drive
Houston, TX 77098
Heights At Park Row
13710 Park Row Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Addicks Stone Village
15426 Addicks Stone Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Crossing at Katy Ranch
24949 Katy Ranch Rd
Houston, TX 77494
Village on the Lake Apartments
19200 Space Center Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
4917 Brady
4917 Brady St
Houston, TX 77011
Cambria Cove
16350 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston