916 Nicholson Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

916 Nicholson is perfectly situated in the Houston Heights across from the Heights Hike and Bike Trail. This soft contemporary home has open concept living on the first floor with modern finishes and craftsman touches such as a stained glass window in the front door. The flexible floorpan also has a bedroom/study and full bath down. This home provides low maintenance living with a metal roof, decking on the back porch/yard, hardwoods throughout and a 2 car garage. Schedule your showing today!