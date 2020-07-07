All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 915 Silber Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
915 Silber Rd
Last updated November 7 2019 at 4:04 PM

915 Silber Rd

915 Silber Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

915 Silber Road, Houston, TX 77024
Great Uptown

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
wine room
yoga
&ldquo;Down with the king! Down with the king!&rdquo; your newly formed army starts chanting as it makes it way to the royal chambers. For too long your people have suffered under the oppressive reign of this centuries old dynasty who clings to power with a great desperation. But not anymore. Your band of freedom loving dissidents and rebels has stormed the bastille, and is ready to usher in a dawn of freedom and enlightenment. And look at that! The monarchy is gone, and you&rsquo;re now president of this super cool and super free nation. And instead of some gaudy palace, you choose to live in simpler (but still pretty sweet) place. From this brand new Houston apartment complex is where you will guide your people to greater lands of peace and freedom fueled prosperity. Hurray!

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Gated, controlled access

Clubhouse

BBQ Grills

Game room

Poker room

Fitness Center

Yoga/Spin Room

Wine room

2 Pools

Elevator

Massage room

Interior Parking Garage

Business Center

Having trouble finding a new apartment?

Hello! We&rsquo;re Taco Street Locating. We&rsquo;re cool apartment locator people. We&rsquo;re cool like mint and hot like salsa. But that&rsquo;s not important. We help people find apartments. And we&rsquo;re free to work with. Reach out to us and let us know what you&rsquo;re looking for! We&rsquo;ll make it all easy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Silber Rd have any available units?
915 Silber Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 Silber Rd have?
Some of 915 Silber Rd's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Silber Rd currently offering any rent specials?
915 Silber Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Silber Rd pet-friendly?
No, 915 Silber Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 915 Silber Rd offer parking?
Yes, 915 Silber Rd offers parking.
Does 915 Silber Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 Silber Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Silber Rd have a pool?
Yes, 915 Silber Rd has a pool.
Does 915 Silber Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 915 Silber Rd has accessible units.
Does 915 Silber Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 Silber Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Vanderbilt
7171 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77025
Greenbriar Park
7777 Greenbriar Road
Houston, TX 77030
Elle at the Medical Center
8181 el Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
The Driscoll at River Oaks
1958 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
Century Galleria Lofts
3363 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Park At Willowbrook Apartments
7100 Smiling Wood Ln
Houston, TX 77086
Royalton at Kingwood
21919 Northpark Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Reserve at Braes Forest
8000 Creekbend Dr
Houston, TX 77071

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston