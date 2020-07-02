All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 915 Franklin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
915 Franklin Street
Last updated January 9 2020 at 4:01 PM

915 Franklin Street

915 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Downtown Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

915 Franklin Street, Houston, TX 77002
Downtown Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
pool
internet access
Live "The Good Life" at historic Bayou Lofts where history meets modern living. Updated loft w/original wood floors, dramatic moldings, modern fixtures and exposed beams. 12' ceilings and sky lights through out loft make the space seem bright and open.Walking distance to bars, restaurants, new food halls, green space, Discovery Green, House of Blues and Buffalo Bayou Park. 24hr concierge, fitness center, ultrafast Wi-Fi even on the roof terrace. Large rooftop area & pool. Come be apart of Downtown's incredible revitalization! Easy access to Metro I-45, US 59, and I-10! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Franklin Street have any available units?
915 Franklin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 Franklin Street have?
Some of 915 Franklin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
915 Franklin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
No, 915 Franklin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 915 Franklin Street offer parking?
No, 915 Franklin Street does not offer parking.
Does 915 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 Franklin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Franklin Street have a pool?
Yes, 915 Franklin Street has a pool.
Does 915 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 915 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 Franklin Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abbey at Memorial
801 Country Place Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Raveneaux
14500 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77069
The Morgan
2401 Westridge Street
Houston, TX 77054
Cypress Ridge
2331 Bammelwood Dr
Houston, TX 77014
M5250
5250 Brownway St
Houston, TX 77056
218 West 15
218 West 15th Street
Houston, TX 77008
Pearl 21 Eleven
2119 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77098
The Inverness
3133 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston