915 Franklin Street

Live "The Good Life" at historic Bayou Lofts where history meets modern living. Updated loft w/original wood floors, dramatic moldings, modern fixtures and exposed beams. 12' ceilings and sky lights through out loft make the space seem bright and open.Walking distance to bars, restaurants, new food halls, green space, Discovery Green, House of Blues and Buffalo Bayou Park. 24hr concierge, fitness center, ultrafast Wi-Fi even on the roof terrace. Large rooftop area & pool. Come be apart of Downtown's incredible revitalization! Easy access to Metro I-45, US 59, and I-10! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!