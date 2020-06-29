9110 Gustine Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous, renovated and updated home available for rent in quaint Braeburn Valley West. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with no backyard neighbors. Fresh paint thru out! Handsome curb appeal opens up to all tiled living spaces with dramatic vaulted ceilings. Big bedrooms also tiled for easy maintenance and recent upgrades include granite countertops, newer kitchen appliances, newer bathroom fixtures, ceilings fans, and faux wood blinds on all windows. Big backyard with spacious covered patio for great BBQs! See it now, it won't last!