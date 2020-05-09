All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:41 AM

911 W 25th Street

911 West 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

911 West 25th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Corner unit in gated community, walking distance to restaurants and hike and bike trails! Hardwood Floors throughout, high ceilings with tons of natural light. Open living/dining with floor to ceiling Austin stone fireplace with custom Mesquite Mantel. Spacious Island Kitchen with Stainless Appliances. Nice bar area, flanked with Austin stone with built-in wine chiller and glass cabinets. Third floor Master Bedroom is large and open with coffered ceilings and convenient pass through laundry cabinet to utility room from master closet. Whole house pre-wired for surround sound and alarm. Two outdoor covered living spaces. Outdoor grill just off kitchen on main living area. Over-sized 2 car garage. This home is in the front corner location so it has a nice covered veranda in back and side yard/garden. Attention to detail is everywhere in this home. A true must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 W 25th Street have any available units?
911 W 25th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 W 25th Street have?
Some of 911 W 25th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 W 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
911 W 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 W 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 911 W 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 911 W 25th Street offer parking?
Yes, 911 W 25th Street offers parking.
Does 911 W 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 W 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 W 25th Street have a pool?
No, 911 W 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 911 W 25th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 911 W 25th Street has accessible units.
Does 911 W 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 W 25th Street has units with dishwashers.

