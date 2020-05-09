911 W 25th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill garage

Corner unit in gated community, walking distance to restaurants and hike and bike trails! Hardwood Floors throughout, high ceilings with tons of natural light. Open living/dining with floor to ceiling Austin stone fireplace with custom Mesquite Mantel. Spacious Island Kitchen with Stainless Appliances. Nice bar area, flanked with Austin stone with built-in wine chiller and glass cabinets. Third floor Master Bedroom is large and open with coffered ceilings and convenient pass through laundry cabinet to utility room from master closet. Whole house pre-wired for surround sound and alarm. Two outdoor covered living spaces. Outdoor grill just off kitchen on main living area. Over-sized 2 car garage. This home is in the front corner location so it has a nice covered veranda in back and side yard/garden. Attention to detail is everywhere in this home. A true must see.