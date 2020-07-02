All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 21 2019 at 4:19 PM

908 Welch St

908 Welch Street · No Longer Available
Location

908 Welch Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f626729083 ---- Stunning Montrose Bungalow with a charming wrap-around porch has everything you need! Beautiful treed lot completely gated with an automatic gate! Gorgeous original hardwoods, high ceilings and lots of windows give the home an open and airy feel. Eat-in kitchen looks out over an incredible backyard with soaring pecan trees. The kitchen also features gas range, glass front cabinets, butcher block counters, and beadboard ceiling. Large bedrooms with good sized closets. The bathroom has tub/shower with slate tile. Nice sink and cabinet with beautiful stainless fixtures. Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay. Acoustic music venue next door has been a quiet neighbor to this owner for over 10 years. No pets over 20lbs. Tenant to pay $100 a month for landscaping. No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Phone: 1 713-972-1222 Kitchen Has Gas Range/ Glass Front Cabinets/ Butcher Block Counters/ Beadboard Ceiling.. Large Bedrooms With Good Sized Closets.. Bathroom Has Tub/ Shower With Slate Tile. Cool Sink And Cabinet With Stainless Fixtures.. Refrigerator/ Washer and Dryer Stay.. Acoustic Music Venu Next Door Has Been a Quiet Neighbor To This Owner For Over 10 Years.. Please No Pets Over 20lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Welch St have any available units?
908 Welch St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 Welch St have?
Some of 908 Welch St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Welch St currently offering any rent specials?
908 Welch St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Welch St pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 Welch St is pet friendly.
Does 908 Welch St offer parking?
No, 908 Welch St does not offer parking.
Does 908 Welch St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 Welch St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Welch St have a pool?
No, 908 Welch St does not have a pool.
Does 908 Welch St have accessible units?
No, 908 Welch St does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Welch St have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 Welch St does not have units with dishwashers.

