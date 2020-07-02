908 Welch St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f626729083 ---- Stunning Montrose Bungalow with a charming wrap-around porch has everything you need! Beautiful treed lot completely gated with an automatic gate! Gorgeous original hardwoods, high ceilings and lots of windows give the home an open and airy feel. Eat-in kitchen looks out over an incredible backyard with soaring pecan trees. The kitchen also features gas range, glass front cabinets, butcher block counters, and beadboard ceiling. Large bedrooms with good sized closets. The bathroom has tub/shower with slate tile. Nice sink and cabinet with beautiful stainless fixtures. Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay. Acoustic music venue next door has been a quiet neighbor to this owner for over 10 years. No pets over 20lbs. Tenant to pay $100 a month for landscaping. No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Phone: 1 713-972-1222 Kitchen Has Gas Range/ Glass Front Cabinets/ Butcher Block Counters/ Beadboard Ceiling.. Large Bedrooms With Good Sized Closets.. Bathroom Has Tub/ Shower With Slate Tile. Cool Sink And Cabinet With Stainless Fixtures.. Refrigerator/ Washer and Dryer Stay.. Acoustic Music Venu Next Door Has Been a Quiet Neighbor To This Owner For Over 10 Years.. Please No Pets Over 20lbs.