Unique apartment available over a gas station with all utilities included. Very spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2+ parking spaces available. Unit is available for immediate move in and surrounded by entertainment. Minutes from I-10. Gas station is open from 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 890 Westgreen Boulevard have any available units?
890 Westgreen Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 890 Westgreen Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
890 Westgreen Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.