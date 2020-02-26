All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 29 2019 at 5:36 PM

890 Westgreen Boulevard

890 Westgreen Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

890 Westgreen Boulevard, Houston, TX 77450

Amenities

all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Unique apartment available over a gas station with all utilities included. Very spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2+ parking spaces available. Unit is available for immediate move in and surrounded by entertainment. Minutes from I-10. Gas station is open from 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 890 Westgreen Boulevard have any available units?
890 Westgreen Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 890 Westgreen Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
890 Westgreen Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 890 Westgreen Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 890 Westgreen Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 890 Westgreen Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 890 Westgreen Boulevard offers parking.
Does 890 Westgreen Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 890 Westgreen Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 890 Westgreen Boulevard have a pool?
No, 890 Westgreen Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 890 Westgreen Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 890 Westgreen Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 890 Westgreen Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 890 Westgreen Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 890 Westgreen Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 890 Westgreen Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

