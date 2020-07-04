All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8826 Lakeshore Bend Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8826 Lakeshore Bend Drive
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

8826 Lakeshore Bend Drive

8826 Lakeshore Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Spring Branch Central
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8826 Lakeshore Bend Drive, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Beautiful 3 bed 3 1/2 bath luxury home in Quite Spring Branch Gated Community w/Fabulous 10 Acre Spring-Fed Lake. Home Features Elegant Marble entry. TV, Washer & Dryer and Refrigerator included. 1st floor bedroom w/ private full bath and access to backyard, can be used as study, media room, or additional master bedroom. High Ceilings, Crown Molding, Granite Counters & Wood Staircases . All Natural wood flooring on 2nd & 3rd Floor (No Carpet Throughout). Open floor plan featuring a Large Kitchen w/granite counters, S/S appliances and separate Dinning area, balcony, and corner unit has lots of natural lighting. 3rd floor features 2 Bedroom w/private bathrm; Large Master Suite w/spa like bath, Large walk-in closets, Dbl Sinks ,granite counters Lg Separate Bath & Shower. Exceptional Location & Convenience! Near Restaurants, Memorial City Mall, Galleria , Downtown & Quick Access to Fwys. This home is a must see! Never Flooded. Home can also be rented w/furniture for an additional amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8826 Lakeshore Bend Drive have any available units?
8826 Lakeshore Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8826 Lakeshore Bend Drive have?
Some of 8826 Lakeshore Bend Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8826 Lakeshore Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8826 Lakeshore Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8826 Lakeshore Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8826 Lakeshore Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8826 Lakeshore Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8826 Lakeshore Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 8826 Lakeshore Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8826 Lakeshore Bend Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8826 Lakeshore Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 8826 Lakeshore Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8826 Lakeshore Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 8826 Lakeshore Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8826 Lakeshore Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8826 Lakeshore Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbury Reserve
12261 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77035
Post Oak Park II
1901 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
City View Lofts
15 N Chenevert St
Houston, TX 77002
500 Crawford
500 Crawford St
Houston, TX 77002
Park 610 Apartment Homes
2701 W Bellfort St
Houston, TX 77054
Trafalgar Apartment Homes
2900 Briarhurst Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Gallery at Katy
1007 S Mason Rd
Houston, TX 77450
Heights Waterworks
515 W 20th St
Houston, TX 77008

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston