8826 Lakeshore Bend Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub media room

Beautiful 3 bed 3 1/2 bath luxury home in Quite Spring Branch Gated Community w/Fabulous 10 Acre Spring-Fed Lake. Home Features Elegant Marble entry. TV, Washer & Dryer and Refrigerator included. 1st floor bedroom w/ private full bath and access to backyard, can be used as study, media room, or additional master bedroom. High Ceilings, Crown Molding, Granite Counters & Wood Staircases . All Natural wood flooring on 2nd & 3rd Floor (No Carpet Throughout). Open floor plan featuring a Large Kitchen w/granite counters, S/S appliances and separate Dinning area, balcony, and corner unit has lots of natural lighting. 3rd floor features 2 Bedroom w/private bathrm; Large Master Suite w/spa like bath, Large walk-in closets, Dbl Sinks ,granite counters Lg Separate Bath & Shower. Exceptional Location & Convenience! Near Restaurants, Memorial City Mall, Galleria , Downtown & Quick Access to Fwys. This home is a must see! Never Flooded. Home can also be rented w/furniture for an additional amount.