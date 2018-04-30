869 Usener Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome 3-story townhome with a fun Victorian exterior located in popular Heights area! Walking up to the second floor you'll immediately notice the multitude of windows which really brighten up the entire living space! The variety of features include an open living/dining room, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, wood flooring on the entire 2nd level, updated bathrooms and so much more! Located just a short distance to I-10 and other major highways. Enjoy the area's conveniences, including delicious restaurants as well as fun parks and cool pubs withing walking distance. Across from Stude Park and the White Oak Bayou Greenway Trail. Great setup for even roommates! *Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.