All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 869 Usener Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
869 Usener Street
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:23 AM

869 Usener Street

869 Usener Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

869 Usener Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome 3-story townhome with a fun Victorian exterior located in popular Heights area! Walking up to the second floor you'll immediately notice the multitude of windows which really brighten up the entire living space! The variety of features include an open living/dining room, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, wood flooring on the entire 2nd level, updated bathrooms and so much more! Located just a short distance to I-10 and other major highways. Enjoy the area's conveniences, including delicious restaurants as well as fun parks and cool pubs withing walking distance. Across from Stude Park and the White Oak Bayou Greenway Trail. Great setup for even roommates! *Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 869 Usener Street have any available units?
869 Usener Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 869 Usener Street have?
Some of 869 Usener Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 869 Usener Street currently offering any rent specials?
869 Usener Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 869 Usener Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 869 Usener Street is pet friendly.
Does 869 Usener Street offer parking?
Yes, 869 Usener Street offers parking.
Does 869 Usener Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 869 Usener Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 869 Usener Street have a pool?
No, 869 Usener Street does not have a pool.
Does 869 Usener Street have accessible units?
No, 869 Usener Street does not have accessible units.
Does 869 Usener Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 869 Usener Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Asheville at Spring Branch
10800 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Park at Voss
2424 S Voss Rd
Houston, TX 77057
Woods on Lamonte
4800 Lamonte Ln
Houston, TX 77092
Briar Court
11250 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Savannah Place I & II
3003 Windchase Boulevard
Houston, TX 77082
Windsong Village
2929 Hirschfield Rd
Houston, TX 77373
Riverbrook Apartments
9425 Scott St
Houston, TX 77051
Upper Kirby
2300 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston