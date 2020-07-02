859 Seacliff Drive

Amenities
Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. This 3 bedroom has been recently renovated with upgraded tile flooring, new paint, new gutters, and new appliances. Living room offers a fireplace a lot of space for the family. The backyard has plenty of room and has large mature trees that provide great shade. Its located right in the heart of Clear Lake a couple block away from El Camino Leal where there a several restaurants, shopping centers, grocery store and more.