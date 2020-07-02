All apartments in Houston
859 Seacliff Drive

859 Seacliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

859 Seacliff Drive, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. This 3 bedroom has been recently renovated with upgraded tile flooring, new paint, new gutters, and new appliances. Living room offers a fireplace a lot of space for the family. The backyard has plenty of room and has large mature trees that provide great shade. Its located right in the heart of Clear Lake a couple block away from El Camino Leal where there a several restaurants, shopping centers, grocery store and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 859 Seacliff Drive have any available units?
859 Seacliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 859 Seacliff Drive have?
Some of 859 Seacliff Drive's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 859 Seacliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
859 Seacliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 859 Seacliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 859 Seacliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 859 Seacliff Drive offer parking?
No, 859 Seacliff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 859 Seacliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 859 Seacliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 859 Seacliff Drive have a pool?
Yes, 859 Seacliff Drive has a pool.
Does 859 Seacliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 859 Seacliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 859 Seacliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 859 Seacliff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

