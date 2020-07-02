859 Seacliff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. This 3 bedroom has been recently renovated with upgraded tile flooring, new paint, new gutters, and new appliances. Living room offers a fireplace a lot of space for the family. The backyard has plenty of room and has large mature trees that provide great shade. Its located right in the heart of Clear Lake a couple block away from El Camino Leal where there a several restaurants, shopping centers, grocery store and more.