Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/80c69ad03f ---- Come and take a look at your new home! A classic, one story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath house, newly renovated, refinished hardwoods, updated kitchen and bath, appliances, attached 2 car garage, fenced back yard! Schedule your showing today. Available for move in 5/1. Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit