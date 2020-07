Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL ONE STORY HOME IN THE COMMUNITY OF CAMINO SOUTH LOCATED IN THE HEART OF CLEAR LAKE; 4 BEDROOMS 2 BATH...; CENTRALLY LOCATED WITH EASY ACCESS TO I-45, DOWNTOWN AND MEDICAL CENTER, HIGHLY RATED CCISD; OPEN FLOOR PLAN HAS SOME UPDATED WINDOWS, LAMINATE AND TILE FLOORING, KITCHEN HAS CRAFT MADE CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, UPDATED APPLIANCES; UPDATED BATHS; BACK PATIO AND DRIVEWAY WITH STAMPED CONCRETE; LARGE WOODED LOT WITH WELL MAINTAINED LANDSCAPING AND FRENCH DRAIN.